KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 123,000 DN 500
IBK 9,150 0
DONGSUH 32,000 UP 400
SamsungEng 14,550 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 138,500 DN 500
PanOcean 6,510 UP 170
SAMSUNG CARD 34,350 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 21,950 DN 350
KT 28,350 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL201000 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 18,500 DN 450
LG Uplus 13,050 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,100 UP 300
KT&G 83,000 UP 200
DHICO 13,950 DN 50
Doosanfc 50,500 DN 900
LG Display 24,700 0
Kangwonland 24,700 UP 400
NAVER 390,000 DN 1,500
Kakao 119,000 0
NCsoft 894,000 DN 18,000
KIWOOM 133,000 DN 3,000
DSME 29,100 UP 700
DSINFRA 10,500 DN 150
DWEC 6,860 UP 110
DongwonF&B 195,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 34,550 DN 1,450
LGH&H 1,558,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 881,000 DN 16,000
KEPCO E&C 37,450 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,500 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,750 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 171,000 UP 2,500
Celltrion 309,500 UP 1,500
Huchems 23,050 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 140,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,000 UP 500
KIH 104,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE Himart 40,600 UP 200
GS 41,050 DN 600
(MORE)
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
U.S. service member injured in stabbing, police searching for suspect
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600 on fewer tests; stable vaccine rollout in focus
-
N. Korea's imports from China surge in March: data
-
(4th LD) New virus cases in 600s for 4th day as sporadic infections continue