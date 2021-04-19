S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 19, 2021
All News 16:39 April 19, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.651 0.657 -0.6
3-year TB 1.129 1.154 -2.5
10-year TB 1.981 2.023 -4.2
2-year MSB 0.914 0.927 -1.3
3-year CB (AA-) 1.914 2.029 -11.5
91-day CD 0.730 0.730 0.0
