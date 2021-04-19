Ministry to provide 170 mln won worth of support to overseas Korean groups amid rising hate crimes
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Monday it will provide 170 million won (US$152,000) worth of support to overseas Korean associations around the world to help them tackle rising hate crimes against Asians.
The ministry and its affiliated Overseas Koreans Foundation will provide the support to 33 such groups in six countries, the ministry said in a release.
The money will be used to help them build networks with the associations of other Asian communities, offer education and seminars against hate crimes and support the Korean communities' formation of anti-hate crime task forces, it added.
