Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
Moon indicates some policy changes, seeking new start following election rout
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in openly indicated Monday that he would make adjustments to some of his policies criticized by many people, as he is striving to win back public support in his final months in office.
Moon's leadership has been undermined by the ruling Democratic Party's crushing defeat in the April 7 by-elections to pick the new Seoul and Busan mayors. The latest poll was widely seen as a referendum on his presidency and reform drive. Moon has described the election rout as a "reprimand" from the public.
(LEAD) Japan ambassador says S. Korea can take part in IAEA monitoring team for Fukushima water release
SEOUL -- Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi said Monday that he thinks South Korean experts can be part of a U.N. nuclear watchdog-led monitoring team for his country's planned release of radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.
South Korea has expressed concerns about potential health risks over Japan's plan to release over 1.2 million tons of Fukushima's contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean and said it wants to take part in safety verification efforts by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
FM: Seoul has no reason to object if Japan's Fukushima water release follows IAEA standards
SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign minister said Monday his country has little reason to object to Japan's plan to release radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea if it follows related International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) standards.
Chung Eui-yong made the remarks during a parliamentary interpellation session in response to a query by Rep. Moon Jin-seog of the Democratic Party.
AstraZeneca vaccines for 3.5 mln people to arrive in May-June
SEOUL -- South Korea will bring in another 7 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines, enough for 3.5 million people, between May and June, health authorities said Monday.
AstraZeneca vaccines will make up about 60 percent of the country's rollout by the end of June, with a goal set to vaccinate 12 million out of the country's 52 million population.
S. Korean users plan to sue Facebook over leaked user data
SEOUL -- A group of Facebook users in South Korea is pushing to sue the tech giant for passing users' information to other companies without their consent, judicial sources said Monday.
According to the sources, the local law firm Jihyang and the Jinbo Network Center, a civic group advocating for people's information rights, are gathering plaintiffs willing to participate in a mass legal action by the end of May.
S. Korea to crack down on cryptocurrency-related illegalities
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it plans to crack down on any illegality involving cryptocurrencies, such as money laundering, until June amid skyrocketing prices of virtual money.
The interagency crackdown comes as the latest frenzied buying of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies raises concerns about speculative investments and potential illegal activities, according to the Office for Government Policy Coordination.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 6th day amid hopes on strong earnings
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed barely higher Monday, extending their gaining streak to a sixth session, helped by expectations of strong corporate earnings in the January-March season. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.22 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 3,198.84 points.
Ruling party launches real estate committee
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) launched a special committee on real estate Monday amid growing calls to change property policies, which have been blamed for its crushing defeat in recent local by-elections.
The panel consists of lawmakers, outside experts and local administrative chiefs, led by Jin Sun-mee, chairperson of the parliamentary committee on land and transport.
