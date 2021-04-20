Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
--------------------
(LEAD) KOSPI soars to all-time high on recovery hopes
SEOUL -- The South Korean benchmark stock index refreshed its all-time high Tuesday, extending its winning streak to a seventh session amid speculations of a global economic rebound and strong corporate earnings in the first quarter. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 21.86 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at 3,220.7 points, the highest finish since the closing of 3,208.99 points on Jan. 25.
--------------------
Production of Sputnik V in S. Korea to kick off in May
SEOUL -- A subsidiary of South Korean bio-tech company GL Rapah will begin producing Russian COVID-19 vaccines in the country in May, with all doses bound for export, industry sources said Tuesday.
Under the agreement with Russia's sovereign wealth fund, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Hankook Korus will first manufacture 150 million doses of Sputnik V at a local factory, they said.
--------------------
LG's Vietnamese smartphone production line to make home appliances
SEOUL -- South Korean tech giant LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it plans to produce home appliances from its smartphone manufacturing line in northern Vietnam, as the company earlier decided to fully withdraw from the mobile business.
Under the plan, the company will complete the transformation within this year while reallocating affected workers, LG Electronics said in a statement.
--------------------
Chiefs of 50 biz groups receive 1.8 tln won in dividends in 2020
SEOUL -- Dividends paid to the chiefs of South Korea's top 50 business groups jumped 37.1 percent last year from a year earlier as major companies delivered more returns to shareholders, industry data showed Tuesday.
A total of 39 heads of the nation's 50 conglomerates received a combined 1.8 trillion won (US$1.6 billion) in 2020, according to the data by the local research firm Korea CXO Institute.
--------------------
(News Focus) Residents, delivery workers at loggerheads for weeks over ban on ground-floor parking
SEOUL -- The value of protecting public safety is not arguable. But what if it comes at the price of forcing others to make sacrifices -- physically and financially?
The ongoing conflict at a mega apartment complex in eastern Seoul between thousands of its residents and package delivery workers might provide fodder for thought on the issue and a peep into the microcosm of similar cases around the country.
--------------------
City of Seoul toughens rules against sexual crimes in officialdom
SEOUL -- The city of Seoul is introducing a new rule under which officials involved in sexual crimes will be expelled immediately, Mayor Oh Se-hoon said on Tuesday.
Oh made the announcement during a press briefing arranged to formally apologize to the victim of alleged sexual harassment by his predecessor Park Won-soon. Park was found dead last July in an apparent suicide amid allegations that he harassed a female secretary.
--------------------
Labor groups demand big raise in next year's minimum wage to ease economic polarization
SEOUL -- Leading labor umbrella groups called for a steep increase in next year's minimum wage Tuesday to overcome economic inequality deepened amid the new coronavirus pandemic, as the annual negotiation procedure for the matter is set to kick off.
"(The country) should actively raise the minimum wage as social polarization and economic inequality have been deteriorating amid the pandemic," the Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU), one of the country's major umbrella unions, said in a statement.
--------------------
(News Focus) S. Korea again faces debate over female military draft
SEOUL -- South Korea has again been thrown into a debate over whether women should be drafted into the military alongside men, with political and social circles calling for its serious consideration amid chronically low birth rates.
One of the recent triggers was an online petition demanding female conscription on Cheong Wa Dae's website.
--------------------
