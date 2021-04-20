Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- Inequality at court's cafeteria (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party turns to reducing comprehensive real estate holding tax (Kookmin Daily)
-- Low vaccination rate for those 75 and older amid supply shortage (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't begins crackdown on illegal activities amid frenzy over cryptocurrency (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon acknowledges unstable supply of vaccines, vows close vaccine cooperation with U.S. (Segye Times)
-- Coronavirus frustration: 1,000 people file for bankruptcy in month (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Vaccination rate changes economic growth rate (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party revises housing policy to target only top 1 to 2 pct of houses (Hankyoreh)
-- Anonymous letter to sway public opinion (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ruling party says will consider comprehensive real estate tax only for top 1 to 2 pct of houses (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't pushes to mandate establishing safety unit for companies with over 500 employees (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Cryptocurrency volatility gives gov't the jitters (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Officials under fire for holding back on vaccine safety issues (Korea Herald)
-- 'Booster shot' plan further hampers vaccination program (Korea Times)
