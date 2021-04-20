(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 20)

Toward that end, the two leaders cited the importance of a trilateral alliance among Washington, Tokyo and Seoul. The summit reconfirms the fact that the U.S.' diplomatic priority has shifted to Asia, with the goal of containing China, in particular. The U.S. has revealed its strong will to solidify its alliance with Japan and South Korea by having a respective face-to-face meeting with the leaders of the two allies, in order to grapple jointly with the challenges from China. Biden is set to have a similar summit with President Moon Jae-in late next month.