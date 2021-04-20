(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 20)

Legal circles link Lee's about-turn to the move in the Blue House to nominate him as the next prosecutor general after Yoon Seok-youl resigned in protest of the government's methodical obstruction of his investigations into corruption and abuse of power by the powers that be. In other words, Lee might have thought that he could be nominated to head the top law enforcement agency as long as he could delay his indictment until a nomination committee meeting is held. Once the Supreme Prosecutors' Office decided to indict him without investigation, he rushed to the district office for investigation as a suspect.