SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Taemin, a member of K-pop boy band SHINee, will join the military next month to fulfill his mandatory service, his agency said Tuesday.
The 27-year-old singer is set to enlist on May 31, according to SM Entertainment. The agency did not elaborate further on the venue and schedule of the enlistment, citing Taemin's wish to enlist in a quiet manner.
The SHINee member applied for a position in the Army's military band and has recently been accepted, the agency added.
Taemin, who debuted in 2008, has released solo material and taken part in the project boy band Super M apart from being a member of SHINee.
The K-pop act in February dropped its seventh studio album "Don't Call Me" following a 2 1/2-year hiatus related to the enlistment of three of its members: Onew, Key and Minho.
Currently, all able-bodied South Korean men must carry out compulsory military service for about 18 months in a country that faces North Korea across a heavily fortified border.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
-
'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho to present at upcoming Oscars
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600 on fewer tests; stable vaccine rollout in focus
-
U.S. service member injured in stabbing, police searching for suspect
-
S. Korea to crack down on cryptocurrency-related illegalities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea seeking to toughen regulations on internet-based exchanges with N. Korea