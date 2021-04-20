Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 20, 2021

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/09 Cloudy 20

Incheon 18/10 Cloudy 20

Suwon 22/06 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 25/08 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 25/07 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 25/06 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 24/15 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 23/07 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 25/07 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/10 Sunny 0

Daegu 25/10 Cloudy 20

Busan 23/12 Sunny 0
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!