Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 20, 2021
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/09 Cloudy 20
Incheon 18/10 Cloudy 20
Suwon 22/06 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 25/08 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 25/07 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 25/06 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 24/15 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 23/07 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 25/07 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/10 Sunny 0
Daegu 25/10 Cloudy 20
Busan 23/12 Sunny 0
(END)
