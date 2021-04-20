Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to become non-regional partner of Central American bank in August

All News 14:41 April 20, 2021

SEJONG, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will become a non-regional partner of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), a regional lender of Central American nations, in August, officials said Tuesday.

In January last year, South Korea joined the multilateral lender and provided US$630 million to the CABEI for a 9 percent stake in the lender.

A non-regional member could become a partner of the CABEI if its stake is above 8 percent, according to Seoul's finance ministry.

South Korea and the CABEI have pledged to bolster ties throughout various aid programs.

Founded in 1960, the CABEI is aimed at extending loans to private and government-led development projects in the Central America region.

