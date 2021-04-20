KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Shinsegae 281,000 UP 3,000
Nongshim 293,000 DN 500
SGBC 93,400 UP 3,700
Hyosung 93,300 UP 2,900
SamyangFood 92,700 UP 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,100 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 417,500 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 1,055,000 UP 44,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,810 DN 30
KAL 26,850 UP 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,450 DN 30
LG Corp. 110,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,300 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 167,000 0
DB INSURANCE 47,350 UP 1,150
SamsungElec 83,900 UP 600
NHIS 12,150 UP 300
SK Discovery 58,900 UP 200
LS 68,300 UP 1,200
GC Corp 400,000 DN 6,000
GS E&C 46,000 UP 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,400 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 690,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 319,500 UP 7,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,150 UP 170
SKC 143,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE 35,500 UP 500
Binggrae 63,300 UP 500
GCH Corp 40,400 DN 350
LotteChilsung 133,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,770 UP 20
POSCO 355,500 UP 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 73,800 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDS 189,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,000 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 3,905 UP 100
Ottogi 573,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 35,900 UP 600
F&F 165,000 UP 9,500
NamsunAlum 3,975 UP 90
