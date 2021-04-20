GS Retail 37,700 UP 150

MERITZ SECU 4,675 UP 35

HtlShilla 85,000 UP 1,100

Hanmi Science 69,000 0

SamsungElecMech 200,000 UP 1,000

Hanssem 121,500 UP 2,500

TAEYOUNG E&C 12,900 UP 250

KSOE 139,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,500 DN 400

OCI 134,500 UP 3,000

LS ELECTRIC 59,000 UP 700

KorZinc 418,500 DN 1,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,260 UP 20

SYC 60,900 UP 700

HyundaiMipoDock 69,900 UP 2,100

IS DONGSEO 60,500 UP 300

S-Oil 79,000 UP 800

LG Innotek 217,000 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 292,000 UP 1,500

HMM 33,550 UP 150

HYUNDAI WIA 77,300 DN 100

KumhoPetrochem 267,500 UP 2,500

Mobis 304,500 DN 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,700 UP 350

HDC HOLDINGS 11,850 DN 150

S-1 81,800 UP 100

ZINUS 82,900 UP 1,500

Hanchem 263,000 DN 5,000

DWS 47,350 DN 250

KEPCO 24,250 UP 50

SamsungSecu 41,950 UP 750

KG DONGBU STL 15,000 UP 100

SKTelecom 305,000 UP 4,000

SNT MOTIV 60,100 UP 1,900

HyundaiElev 47,150 UP 800

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,350 UP 300

Hanon Systems 18,100 UP 100

SK 294,500 UP 1,500

ShinpoongPharm 101,000 0

Handsome 43,500 UP 1,900

(MORE)