KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 37,700 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 4,675 UP 35
HtlShilla 85,000 UP 1,100
Hanmi Science 69,000 0
SamsungElecMech 200,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 121,500 UP 2,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,900 UP 250
KSOE 139,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,500 DN 400
OCI 134,500 UP 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 59,000 UP 700
KorZinc 418,500 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,260 UP 20
SYC 60,900 UP 700
HyundaiMipoDock 69,900 UP 2,100
IS DONGSEO 60,500 UP 300
S-Oil 79,000 UP 800
LG Innotek 217,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 292,000 UP 1,500
HMM 33,550 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 77,300 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 267,500 UP 2,500
Mobis 304,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,700 UP 350
HDC HOLDINGS 11,850 DN 150
S-1 81,800 UP 100
ZINUS 82,900 UP 1,500
Hanchem 263,000 DN 5,000
DWS 47,350 DN 250
KEPCO 24,250 UP 50
SamsungSecu 41,950 UP 750
KG DONGBU STL 15,000 UP 100
SKTelecom 305,000 UP 4,000
SNT MOTIV 60,100 UP 1,900
HyundaiElev 47,150 UP 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,350 UP 300
Hanon Systems 18,100 UP 100
SK 294,500 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 101,000 0
Handsome 43,500 UP 1,900
