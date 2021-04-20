KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 15,200 DN 250
COWAY 67,300 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 124,500 UP 1,500
IBK 9,220 UP 70
DONGSUH 33,450 UP 1,450
SamsungEng 15,100 UP 550
SAMSUNG C&T 139,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 6,520 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 34,650 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 22,150 UP 200
KT 28,900 UP 550
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL201500 UP500
LOTTE TOUR 18,550 UP 50
LG Uplus 13,300 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 82,200 UP 1,100
KT&G 83,800 UP 800
DHICO 13,900 DN 50
Doosanfc 50,500 0
LG Display 24,750 UP 50
Kangwonland 25,000 UP 300
NAVER 391,000 UP 1,000
Kakao 119,500 UP 500
NCsoft 882,000 DN 12,000
KIWOOM 139,500 UP 6,500
DSME 28,950 DN 150
DSINFRA 10,550 UP 50
DWEC 7,210 UP 350
DongwonF&B 196,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 35,400 UP 850
LGH&H 1,571,000 UP 13,000
LGCHEM 893,000 UP 12,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,200 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,400 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 172,000 UP 1,000
Celltrion 300,000 DN 9,500
Huchems 23,050 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 139,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 90,100 UP 1,100
KIH 110,000 UP 6,000
LOTTE Himart 40,550 DN 50
