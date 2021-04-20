KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 41,450 UP 400
CJ CGV 26,850 UP 700
LIG Nex1 42,500 0
Fila Holdings 47,350 UP 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,500 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,300 UP 1,350
HANWHA LIFE 3,305 UP 110
AMOREPACIFIC 265,000 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 11,650 DN 50
SK Innovation 268,500 DN 3,500
POONGSAN 35,950 UP 750
KBFinancialGroup 53,100 UP 800
LG HAUSYS 88,800 UP 1,900
Youngone Corp 42,500 UP 2,300
CSWIND 85,700 DN 800
GKL 15,900 UP 300
KOLON IND 63,000 UP 1,900
HanmiPharm 356,000 0
BNK Financial Group 6,750 UP 70
emart 171,000 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY506 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 60,100 UP 2,100
HANJINKAL 56,400 UP 2,000
DoubleUGames 68,400 DN 200
CUCKOO 137,000 UP 3,500
COSMAX 138,000 UP 5,500
MANDO 64,900 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 837,000 UP 7,000
INNOCEAN 61,200 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 42,000 UP 1,150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,650 UP 450
Netmarble 147,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S59000 UP300
ORION 121,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 21,250 UP 650
BGF Retail 163,000 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 279,500 DN 500
HDC-OP 28,550 UP 450
WooriFinancialGroup 10,400 UP 150
HYBE 242,000 UP 500
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
S. Korea to crack down on cryptocurrency-related illegalities
FM: Seoul, Washington 'earnestly discussing' COVID-19 vaccine swap deal
U.S. service member injured in stabbing, police searching for suspect
N. Korea likely to ramp up cyber attacks against S. Korea, U.S. this year amid prolonged sanctions: expert
(LEAD) Japan ambassador says S. Korea can take part in IAEA monitoring team for Fukushima water release