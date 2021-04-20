GS 41,450 UP 400

CJ CGV 26,850 UP 700

LIG Nex1 42,500 0

Fila Holdings 47,350 UP 850

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,500 UP 4,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,300 UP 1,350

HANWHA LIFE 3,305 UP 110

AMOREPACIFIC 265,000 UP 1,000

FOOSUNG 11,650 DN 50

SK Innovation 268,500 DN 3,500

POONGSAN 35,950 UP 750

KBFinancialGroup 53,100 UP 800

LG HAUSYS 88,800 UP 1,900

Youngone Corp 42,500 UP 2,300

CSWIND 85,700 DN 800

GKL 15,900 UP 300

KOLON IND 63,000 UP 1,900

HanmiPharm 356,000 0

BNK Financial Group 6,750 UP 70

emart 171,000 UP 2,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY506 00 DN200

KOLMAR KOREA 60,100 UP 2,100

HANJINKAL 56,400 UP 2,000

DoubleUGames 68,400 DN 200

CUCKOO 137,000 UP 3,500

COSMAX 138,000 UP 5,500

MANDO 64,900 UP 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 837,000 UP 7,000

INNOCEAN 61,200 UP 400

Doosan Bobcat 42,000 UP 1,150

H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,650 UP 450

Netmarble 147,500 UP 4,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S59000 UP300

ORION 121,500 DN 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 21,250 UP 650

BGF Retail 163,000 UP 3,500

SKCHEM 279,500 DN 500

HDC-OP 28,550 UP 450

WooriFinancialGroup 10,400 UP 150

HYBE 242,000 UP 500

(MORE)