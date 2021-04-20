S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 20, 2021
All News 16:30 April 20, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.649 0.651 -0.2
3-year TB 1.134 1.129 +0.5
10-year TB 2.003 1.981 +2.2
2-year MSB 0.912 0.914 -0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.918 1.914 +0.4
91-day CD 0.730 0.730 0.0
