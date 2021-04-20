Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Vice FM Choi relays S. Korea's concerns over Fukushima water during visit to Colombia

All News 18:07 April 20, 2021

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun has relayed South Korea's concerns over Japan's plan to release radioactive water into the sea during his visit to Colombia early this week, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

He explained Seoul's position on Tokyo's planned discharge of the contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, when he met with his Colombian counterpart, Francisco Echeverri, the ministry said in a release.

Choi also mentioned the issue when he paid courtesy calls on Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez and Foreign Minister Claudia Blum, the ministry said.

In the talks with the officials, Choi highlighted the need for Seoul to take part in the IAEA-led monitoring and asked for Colombia's understanding and cooperation as a country that shares the Pacific Ocean, it said.

On bilateral relations, Choi and Echeverri discussed efforts to achieve substantive cooperation in trade and investment, health, medicine, science and digital technology to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Choi is on a nine-day trip to Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico this week, as part of efforts to expand cooperation with the Latin American countries. He will return next Monday.

South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun poses for photo with his Colombian counterpart, Francisco Echeverri, during his visit to the Latin American country this week, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry on April 20, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

