Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea continues to work on submersible missile test barge at Nampo: report

All News 02:14 April 21, 2021

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is continuing to work on a submersible missile test stand barge at its Nampo shipyard, a U.S. think tank said Tuesday, suggesting the work could be part of preparations for a ballistic missile test.

Citing satellite imagery taken Monday, the think tank said the North has positioned a "cylindrical object on the submersible missile test barge at Nampo."

It said the image alone could not confirm an imminent missile launch, but noted the round object could be a launch tube for a submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

"This object could be a launch tube for an SLBM, but this cannot be confirmed yet based on available imagery," said Beyond Parallel, a project of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.

It, however, noted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed his desires to "perfect long-range ballistic missiles."

"An operational SLBM capability would enhance the survivability of their nuclear deterrent," it said.

Pyongyang has maintained a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing, but said in 2019 that it is no longer bound by such restrictions.

The country has resume its short-range ballistic missile testing after a year-long hiatus in March.

N. Korea's new SLBM

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#North Korea #SLBM #Beyond Parallel
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!