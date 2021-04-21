U.S. keeps travel advisory on S. Korea at Level 2
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Tuesday maintained its travel advisory for South Korea unchanged at Level 2, despite new rules that it said will result in an increase to Level 4 for about 80 percent of all countries.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for South Korea due to COVID-19, indicating a moderate level of COVID-19 in the country," the State Department said in its latest travel advisory.
"This update will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80% of countries worldwide," the State Department said earlier.
The Level 2 travel warning advises U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution when traveling to the affected country.
The U.S. advisory on South Korea has been at Level 2 since Nov. 23.
The department said the latest updated reflects "science-based" guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Our Advisories also take into account logistical factors, including in-country testing availability and current travel restrictions for U.S. citizens," it had said.
South Korea has so far confirmed some 115,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,802 deaths.
The figures mark one of the lowest rates among advanced countries with a population of 50 million or more.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
S. Korea considering various 'vaccine swap' options with U.S.
-
FM: Seoul, Washington 'earnestly discussing' COVID-19 vaccine swap deal
-
(LEAD) FM: Seoul, Washington 'earnestly discussing' COVID-19 vaccine swap deal
-
Girl group TWICE to perform on Kelly Clarkson show next week
-
New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day, vaccine rollout to gather pace