-- S. Korea likely to halt, withdraw some aid to Myanmar (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- FM says S. Korea discussing 'vaccine swap' with U.S. (Kookmin Daily)

-- FM says S. Korea seriously discussing vaccine swap with U.S. (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't gives conflicting messages on S. Korea-U.S. vaccine swap (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party's incoherent real estate policies leave people confused (Segye Times)

-- What's urgent now is 'semiconductor, vaccine alliance' between S. Korea, U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon, ahead of visit to U.S., meets virtually with Xi first (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party goes after comprehensive real estate tax instead of soothing non-homeowners (Hankyoreh)

-- Real estate policy makes gradual U-turn (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Apartment gifts in Gangnam at record high amid rush to avoid comprehensive real estate tax (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 70,000 people per day flock to digital coins (Korea Economic Daily)

