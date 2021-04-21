(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 21)

The liberal administration pressed ahead with a ban on leaking a suspect's charges to the press and forcing a suspect to stand in front of prosecutors' office to allow the media to take a picture. On Facebook, current Justice Minister Park Beom-kye attacked past prosecutors for leaking bribery charges against former President Roh Moo-hyun, which eventually led to his suicide in 2009. Former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae even refused to submit to the National Assembly the full text of the prosecution's indictment of Moon's aides over the Blue House's alleged intervention in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral election citing the government's ban on leaking such information to the outside.