Wine imports more than double in Q1 amid pandemic
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's wine imports more than doubled in the first quarter of the year as more people enjoyed drinking at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, data showed Wednesday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy imported US$109.7 million worth of wine in the January-March period, up 115.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the data by the Korea Customs Service and industry sources.
It represents the first time for the value of first-quarter wine imports to exceed the $100 million mark.
The volume of imported wine also soared 86.4 percent on-year to 15,473 tons, the highest tally for the first quarter.
Industry watchers attributed the first-quarter jump to coronavirus-induced social distancing measures that prompted more people to enjoy drinking wine at home instead of going to bars.
Imports of red wine were the largest at $84.09 million in the three-month period, followed by white wine with $22.40 million.
In terms of red wine, France was the leading exporter with $19.66 million, trailed by the United States with $17.51 million, Chile with $17.39 million and Italy with $12.16 million, according to the data.
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
(LEAD) BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
BTS hit 'Boy With Luv' breaks 1.2 bln YouTube views
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases back over 700; enhanced measures considered to curb resurgence
-
S. Korea considering various 'vaccine swap' options with U.S.
-
FM: Seoul, Washington 'earnestly discussing' COVID-19 vaccine swap deal
-
(LEAD) FM: Seoul, Washington 'earnestly discussing' COVID-19 vaccine swap deal
-
Girl group TWICE to perform on Kelly Clarkson show next week
-
(4th LD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; Seoul aims to vaccinate 3 mln by end-April