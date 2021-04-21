U.S. declines to comment on discussion with S. Korea on possible vaccine swap
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department on Tuesday declined to comment on any discussions with South Korea for a possible "vaccine swap" arrangement.
"We are not going to comment on the details of our private diplomatic conversations," a department official told Yonhap News Agency.
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Tuesday (Seoul time) that the countries were "earnestly discussing" vaccine cooperation, under which Washington would provide COVID-19 vaccines from its stockpile to South Korea and Seoul would later pay back the U.S. with vaccines.
South Korea is facing difficulties in securing enough vaccine doses for its 52-million population.
Diplomatic observers have noted the countries may conclude their discussions before the upcoming bilateral summit of their leaders.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to visit Washington in the second half of May for his first in-person meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.
