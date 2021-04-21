Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports jump 45.4 pct in first 20 days of April

All News 08:56 April 21, 2021

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports jumped 45.4 percent on-year in the first 20 days of April on robust shipments of chips and autos amid the pandemic, customs data showed Wednesday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$30.9 billion in the April 1-20 period, compared with $21 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

