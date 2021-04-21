Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 21, 2021

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/11 Cloudy 20

Incheon 23/10 Cloudy 20

Suwon 28/08 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 29/11 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 29/10 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 28/08 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 22/12 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 28/10 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 27/13 Cloudy 30

Jeju 22/12 Cloudy 30

Daegu 28/12 Sunny 20

Busan 22/13 Sunny 20
