Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 21, 2021
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/11 Cloudy 20
Incheon 23/10 Cloudy 20
Suwon 28/08 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 29/11 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 29/10 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 28/08 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 22/12 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 28/10 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 27/13 Cloudy 30
Jeju 22/12 Cloudy 30
Daegu 28/12 Sunny 20
Busan 22/13 Sunny 20
(END)
