Hanwha Q Cells to supply solar modules for Angola's solar project
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Q Cells, a solar solutions unit of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, said Wednesday it will provide solar modules for a 370-megawatt solar farm project in Angola.
Hanwha Q Cells said it will supply photovoltaic modules for the project that plans to build seven solar farms in the South African nation, without elaborating on the amount of the contract.
The solar project aims to provide electricity to 2.4 million residents in Angola, and will cut 940,000 tons of carbon emissions a year, the company said.
The first one is scheduled to come online in the third quarter of 2022, it noted.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
(LEAD) BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
BTS hit 'Boy With Luv' breaks 1.2 bln YouTube views
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
S. Korea again marks world's lowest birthrate: UN report
-
S. Korea considering various 'vaccine swap' options with U.S.
-
(LEAD) FM: Seoul, Washington 'earnestly discussing' COVID-19 vaccine swap deal
-
FM: Seoul, Washington 'earnestly discussing' COVID-19 vaccine swap deal
-
Girl group TWICE to perform on Kelly Clarkson show next week
-
(4th LD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; Seoul aims to vaccinate 3 mln by end-April