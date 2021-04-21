Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin gets second loss after giving up four runs
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin suffered his second loss of the season after giving up four runs in five innings.
In the away game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday (U.S. time), Ryu allowed eight hits, including one home run and one triple, while striking out two and walking none, as the Blue Jays lost 4-2.
He is 1-2 after four games, with an ERA of 3.00. He made 83 pitches including 59 strikes.
Ryu made a good start in the beginning. He easily retired three batters in the first.
In the second, he allowed a double to Xander Bogaerts, the first batter of the inning, but he got three flyouts to remain scoreless.
He opened the third inning by giving up a single to Bobby Dalbec, but he removed the baserunner by getting Kevin Plawecki to ground into a double play. He got the next batter Enrique Hernandez to groundout and closed the inning.
The Blue Jays scored first on a solo homer by Bo Bichette in the top fourth, but Ryu gave up four earned runs to lose the lead immediately. Bogaerts blasted a three-run homer to center field to give his team a 3-1 lead, with the Red Sox extending the lead to 4-1 on a double and a triple.
It was the first time that the South Korean pitcher has allowed a homer, triple and double in one inning since he entered the Major Leagues in 2013.
He was replaced with Joel Payamps in the sixth.
The Blue Jays, which added one more run in the seventh, lost the game by a final score of 4-2.
The Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez took his third win after allowing two earned runs in six innings.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
(LEAD) BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
BTS hit 'Boy With Luv' breaks 1.2 bln YouTube views
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
S. Korea considering various 'vaccine swap' options with U.S.
-
(LEAD) FM: Seoul, Washington 'earnestly discussing' COVID-19 vaccine swap deal
-
(News Focus) S. Korea again faces debate over female military draft
-
(4th LD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day; Seoul aims to vaccinate 3 mln by end-April
-
Girl group TWICE to perform on Kelly Clarkson show next week