Woori Financial Group Q1 net profit up 28.8 pct. to 718.4 bln won
All News 15:29 April 21, 2021
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Woori Financial Group Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 718.4 billion won (US$642.3 million), up 28.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 933.3 billion won, up 20.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 22.4 percent to 8.71 trillion won.
The operating profit was 11.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
