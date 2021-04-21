KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 35,800 DN 500
Yuhan 68,500 UP 300
LGInt 30,500 DN 1,000
Hyundai M&F INS 24,350 DN 500
DOOSAN 53,100 DN 300
DL 92,800 DN 1,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,300 DN 400
KIA CORP. 83,800 DN 2,100
CJ LOGISTICS 178,500 DN 1,500
SK hynix 132,500 DN 6,000
Youngpoong 619,000 DN 16,000
HyundaiEng&Const 49,500 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,350 DN 1,300
SamsungF&MIns 193,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,150 DN 200
Kogas 33,200 DN 550
Hanwha 31,800 DN 650
DB HiTek 60,800 UP 200
CJ 96,000 DN 2,200
JWPHARMA 30,250 DN 400
DongkukStlMill 20,300 UP 950
IlyangPharm 41,050 UP 5,150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 139,000 UP 14,000
ShinhanGroup 36,750 DN 750
ORION Holdings 16,550 DN 100
SamyangFood 91,300 DN 1,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,700 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 413,000 DN 4,500
NEXENTIRE 8,190 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 139,500 DN 9,000
KCC 293,000 UP 7,000
SKBP 120,000 UP 1,000
AmoreG 68,500 DN 2,800
HyundaiMtr 225,500 DN 3,500
Daesang 26,200 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,510 DN 110
BukwangPharm 22,800 DN 600
ILJIN MATERIALS 74,100 DN 900
Daewoong 35,750 UP 450
LG Corp. 109,000 DN 1,500
(MORE)
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS hit 'Boy With Luv' breaks 1.2 bln YouTube views
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
N. Korea's new ambassador to China presents credentials to Xi
-
S. Korea considering various 'vaccine swap' options with U.S.
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases back to over 700, vaccination drive to ramp up
-
(News Focus) S. Korea again faces debate over female military draft
-
(LEAD) FM: Seoul, Washington 'earnestly discussing' COVID-19 vaccine swap deal
-
(LEAD) U.S. keeps travel advisory on S. Korea at Level 2