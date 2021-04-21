HITEJINRO 35,800 DN 500

Yuhan 68,500 UP 300

LGInt 30,500 DN 1,000

Hyundai M&F INS 24,350 DN 500

DOOSAN 53,100 DN 300

DL 92,800 DN 1,300

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,300 DN 400

KIA CORP. 83,800 DN 2,100

CJ LOGISTICS 178,500 DN 1,500

SK hynix 132,500 DN 6,000

Youngpoong 619,000 DN 16,000

HyundaiEng&Const 49,500 UP 50

CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,350 DN 1,300

SamsungF&MIns 193,000 DN 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,150 DN 200

Kogas 33,200 DN 550

Hanwha 31,800 DN 650

DB HiTek 60,800 UP 200

CJ 96,000 DN 2,200

JWPHARMA 30,250 DN 400

DongkukStlMill 20,300 UP 950

IlyangPharm 41,050 UP 5,150

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 139,000 UP 14,000

ShinhanGroup 36,750 DN 750

ORION Holdings 16,550 DN 100

SamyangFood 91,300 DN 1,400

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,700 DN 400

CJ CheilJedang 413,000 DN 4,500

NEXENTIRE 8,190 DN 90

CHONGKUNDANG 139,500 DN 9,000

KCC 293,000 UP 7,000

SKBP 120,000 UP 1,000

AmoreG 68,500 DN 2,800

HyundaiMtr 225,500 DN 3,500

Daesang 26,200 DN 250

SKNetworks 5,510 DN 110

BukwangPharm 22,800 DN 600

ILJIN MATERIALS 74,100 DN 900

Daewoong 35,750 UP 450

LG Corp. 109,000 DN 1,500

(MORE)