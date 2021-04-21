KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 83,700 DN 1,300
Hanmi Science 74,100 UP 5,100
SamsungElecMech 195,000 DN 5,000
Hanssem 119,500 DN 2,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,750 DN 150
KSOE 135,500 DN 3,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,350 DN 1,150
OCI 129,000 DN 5,500
LS ELECTRIC 58,400 DN 600
KorZinc 418,000 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 7,130 DN 130
SYC 60,800 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 282,000 UP 14,500
HyundaiMipoDock 67,900 DN 2,000
Mobis 298,500 DN 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,450 DN 1,250
HDC HOLDINGS 11,650 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 62,000 UP 1,500
S-1 81,100 DN 700
S-Oil 77,400 DN 1,600
LG Innotek 215,500 DN 1,500
ZINUS 83,400 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 286,500 DN 5,500
HMM 33,050 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 76,100 DN 1,200
Hanchem 254,500 DN 8,500
DWS 46,300 DN 1,050
SKTelecom 302,000 DN 3,000
SNT MOTIV 62,400 UP 2,300
HyundaiElev 46,500 DN 650
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,100 DN 250
Hanon Systems 17,350 DN 750
SK 303,000 UP 8,500
ShinpoongPharm 103,000 UP 2,000
Handsome 42,150 DN 1,350
Asiana Airlines 15,000 DN 200
COWAY 66,300 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 122,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO 23,900 DN 350
IBK 9,140 DN 80
