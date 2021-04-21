KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungSecu 41,150 DN 800
KG DONGBU STL 14,850 DN 150
SamsungEng 15,150 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 135,000 DN 4,500
PanOcean 6,280 DN 240
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 DN 550
CheilWorldwide 21,950 DN 200
KT 28,800 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198500 DN3000
LOTTE TOUR 18,100 DN 450
LG Uplus 13,300 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,400 DN 1,800
KT&G 83,300 DN 500
DHICO 13,600 DN 300
Doosanfc 50,500 0
LG Display 24,900 UP 150
DONGSUH 32,450 DN 1,000
Kangwonland 24,550 DN 450
NAVER 380,500 DN 10,500
Kakao 118,000 DN 1,500
DWEC 7,030 DN 180
NCsoft 857,000 DN 25,000
KIWOOM 135,000 DN 4,500
DSME 29,000 UP 50
DSINFRA 10,400 DN 150
DongwonF&B 194,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 34,150 DN 1,250
LGH&H 1,544,000 DN 27,000
LGCHEM 864,000 DN 29,000
KEPCO E&C 43,750 UP 650
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,800 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,350 DN 1,050
LGELECTRONICS 166,000 DN 6,000
Celltrion 290,500 DN 9,500
Huchems 22,900 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 143,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,700 DN 1,400
KIH 110,000 0
LOTTE Himart 39,850 DN 700
GS 42,750 UP 1,300
