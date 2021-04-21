KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 26,550 DN 300
LIG Nex1 41,000 DN 1,500
Fila Holdings 46,650 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,550 DN 750
HANWHA LIFE 3,250 DN 55
AMOREPACIFIC 257,000 DN 8,000
FOOSUNG 11,500 DN 150
SK Innovation 264,000 DN 4,500
POONGSAN 34,950 DN 1,000
KBFinancialGroup 52,400 DN 700
Hansae 23,050 DN 350
LG HAUSYS 86,500 DN 2,300
Youngone Corp 42,100 DN 400
CSWIND 83,100 DN 2,600
GKL 15,550 DN 350
KOLON IND 64,400 UP 1,400
HanmiPharm 358,500 UP 2,500
BNK Financial Group 6,810 UP 60
emart 169,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY488 50 DN1750
KOLMAR KOREA 57,600 DN 2,500
HANJINKAL 55,300 DN 1,100
DoubleUGames 68,500 UP 100
CUCKOO 137,500 UP 500
COSMAX 136,000 DN 2,000
MANDO 63,300 DN 1,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 833,000 DN 4,000
INNOCEAN 61,000 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 42,300 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,000 DN 650
Netmarble 145,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S57800 DN1200
ORION 120,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,000 0
BGF Retail 158,500 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 280,000 UP 500
HDC-OP 27,900 DN 650
WooriFinancialGroup 10,150 DN 250
HYBE 242,000 0
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
BTS hit 'Boy With Luv' breaks 1.2 bln YouTube views
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
N. Korea's new ambassador to China presents credentials to Xi
S. Korea considering various 'vaccine swap' options with U.S.
(2nd LD) New virus cases back to over 700, vaccination drive to ramp up
(News Focus) S. Korea again faces debate over female military draft
(LEAD) FM: Seoul, Washington 'earnestly discussing' COVID-19 vaccine swap deal
(LEAD) U.S. keeps travel advisory on S. Korea at Level 2