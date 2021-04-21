Seven COVID-19 infections reported from S. Korean nat'l wrestling team
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Seven COVID-19 infections have been reported from the South Korean men's national wrestling team after a competition overseas, a sports official said Wednesday.
Out of the 24 national team members, five players and one coach have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after traveling to Almaty, Kazakhstan, to participate in the 2021 Asian Wrestling Championships, according to the official from the Korea Wrestling Federation (KWF). They returned home on Monday.
They have been moved to local isolation facilities for treatment, the official added.
One wrestler who is still in the Central Asian country was also confirmed to have contracted the virus, the official said. He was scheduled to fly to Bulgaria from Kazakhstan for another competition next week.
The KWF official said all infected members are in stable condition, with no additional infections reported in subsequent tests conducted earlier in the day.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS hit 'Boy With Luv' breaks 1.2 bln YouTube views
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
N. Korea's new ambassador to China presents credentials to Xi
-
S. Korea considering various 'vaccine swap' options with U.S.
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases back to over 700, vaccination drive to ramp up
-
(News Focus) S. Korea again faces debate over female military draft
-
(LEAD) U.S. keeps travel advisory on S. Korea at Level 2
-
N. Korea continues to work on submersible missile test barge at Nampo: report