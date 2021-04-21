Moon asks parliament to hold confirmation hearing on prime minister nominee
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in requested Wednesday that the National Assembly hold confirmation hearings on Kim Boo-kyum, nominated to become South Korea's prime minister, and five minister nominees, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Cheong Wa Dae submitted Moon's letter of request to the parliament, which marks the beginning of formal procedures to follow up on his latest Cabinet reshuffle.
Last Friday, Moon's office announced his pick of Kim, a former four-term lawmaker, and nominations of the new land, labor, industry, science and oceans ministers.
The move was apparently meant to inject fresh momentum into his presidency following the ruling Democratic Party's crushing defeat in the April 7 Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS hit 'Boy With Luv' breaks 1.2 bln YouTube views
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
N. Korea's new ambassador to China presents credentials to Xi
-
S. Korea considering various 'vaccine swap' options with U.S.
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases back to over 700, vaccination drive to ramp up
-
(News Focus) S. Korea again faces debate over female military draft
-
(LEAD) U.S. keeps travel advisory on S. Korea at Level 2
-
N. Korea continues to work on submersible missile test barge at Nampo: report