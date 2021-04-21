Foreign ministry calls for Belgian Embassy to cooperate with police probe into ambassador's wife
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry called for the Belgian Embassy in Seoul to cooperate with a police investigation into the assault incident involving the ambassador's wife, officials said Wednesday.
Police are looking into allegations that the wife of Ambassador Peter Lescouhier assaulted two employees at a clothing shop in Seoul early this month.
She is reportedly in a hospital for treatment for an unknown condition.
Earlier in the day, a foreign ministry official met with Patrick Englebert, deputy head of the Belgian mission, and requested that the ambassador's wife swiftly comply with the police probe and resolve the matter with the victims, possibly through an apology, officials said.
Englebert reportedly conveyed the embassy's stance that it will faithfully comply with the investigation after she is discharged from the hospital.
"We are working so that the Belgian Embassy can promptly and actively engage in the police investigation," a ministry official said.
