Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:08 April 22, 2021

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korean court makes different rulings on 'comfort women' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Court says Korean victims of wartime sexual slavery aren't eligible to seek compensation for damages from Japanese gov't (Kookmin Daily)
-- Opposite court ruling: 'Comfort women' can't sue Japan for damages (Donga Ilbo)
-- Korea-Japan relations likely to face setback after two opposite rulings on 'comfort women' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Court overturns verdict on 'comfort women,' citing exemptions of sovereign immunity (Segye Times)
-- Volatile non-Bitcoins account for more than 90 pct of cryptocurrency transactions in S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Court orders S. Korean gov't to solve 'comfort women' issue through diplomatic channel (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Court rules 'comfort women' can't seek compensation from Japan (Hankyoreh)
-- Victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery fall in deep grief (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Two districts in Seoul subject to strict transaction regulations amid rising home prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't set to ease property tax rates (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Court shoots down comfort women's claims (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- COVID-19 vaccines are coming, officials tell pandemic-weary Koreans (Korea Herald)
-- Court dismisses sex slavery case against Japan (Korea Times)
