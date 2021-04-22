Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korean court makes different rulings on 'comfort women' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Court says Korean victims of wartime sexual slavery aren't eligible to seek compensation for damages from Japanese gov't (Kookmin Daily)
-- Opposite court ruling: 'Comfort women' can't sue Japan for damages (Donga Ilbo)
-- Korea-Japan relations likely to face setback after two opposite rulings on 'comfort women' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Court overturns verdict on 'comfort women,' citing exemptions of sovereign immunity (Segye Times)
-- Volatile non-Bitcoins account for more than 90 pct of cryptocurrency transactions in S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Court orders S. Korean gov't to solve 'comfort women' issue through diplomatic channel (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Court rules 'comfort women' can't seek compensation from Japan (Hankyoreh)
-- Victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery fall in deep grief (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Two districts in Seoul subject to strict transaction regulations amid rising home prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't set to ease property tax rates (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Court shoots down comfort women's claims (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- COVID-19 vaccines are coming, officials tell pandemic-weary Koreans (Korea Herald)
-- Court dismisses sex slavery case against Japan (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
BTS hit 'Boy With Luv' breaks 1.2 bln YouTube views
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
N. Korea's new ambassador to China presents credentials to Xi
-
S. Korea considering various 'vaccine swap' options with U.S.
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases back to over 700, vaccination drive to ramp up
-
(LEAD) U.S. keeps travel advisory on S. Korea at Level 2
-
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' lose lawsuit against Tokyo over wartime sexual slavery
-
New virus cases back to over 700; potential upsurge worrisome