(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 22)

The number of employed people aged 60 or above rose by 408,000 from a year earlier last month, with the corresponding figures for those in their 30s and 40s falling by 170,000 and 85,000, respectively. Job posts with less than 36 work hours per week increased 16.6 percent on-year in March, while those with 36 or more weekly work hours recording a 3.3 percent increase. In particular, the number of part-time employees who work less than 17 hours per week jumped 35.5 percent.