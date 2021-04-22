(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 22)

The increasing learning gap has been widely anticipated as teaching was mostly done remotely. Students with access to various learning opportunities outside school have had fewer problems with online teaching, while those who completely relied on teachers have had to endure losses in learning opportunities because of the reduced time interacting with them. The bottom line is that it's better to keep schools open. The question is whether schools can activate in-person classes while keeping students safe against the spread of COVID-19. The government should do whatever it can to stop the learning gap from widening further before it's too late.

(END)