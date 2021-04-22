Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung SDS swings to black in Q1

All News 08:48 April 22, 2021

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 158.5 billion won (US$141.7 million), shifting from a loss of 30.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 217.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 171.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 25.7 percent to 3.06 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!