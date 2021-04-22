Samsung SDS swings to black in Q1
All News 08:48 April 22, 2021
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 158.5 billion won (US$141.7 million), shifting from a loss of 30.3 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 217.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 171.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 25.7 percent to 3.06 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
BTS hit 'Boy With Luv' breaks 1.2 bln YouTube views
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
Most Saved
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Drunk driver gets 8-yr prison term for hitting and killing Taiwanese student
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
BTS hit 'Boy With Luv' breaks 1.2 bln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases back to over 700, vaccination drive to ramp up
-
S. Korea considering various 'vaccine swap' options with U.S.
-
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' lose lawsuit against Tokyo over wartime sexual slavery
-
'Comfort women' lose lawsuit against Tokyo over wartime sexual slavery
-
Last-remaining int'l aid workers leave N. Korea: Russian official