Thursday's weather forecast

April 22, 2021

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/15 Cloudy 30

Incheon 25/14 Cloudy 30

Suwon 27/13 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 28/15 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 28/14 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 26/13 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 22/14 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 27/14 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 27/14 Cloudy 30

Jeju 25/15 Cloudy 30

Daegu 27/14 Sunny 20

Busan 23/15 Sunny 20
