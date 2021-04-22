Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean women have suffered employment strains more than men amid the pandemic as job posts in the in-person service segment, hard hit by the virus outbreak, sharply eroded, a report showed Thursday.
The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a severe blow to married women in the labor force, compared with previous economic turmoil when married men suffered sharp job losses, according to the report by the Korea Development Institute (KDI).
The number of employed women aged between 25 and 54 declined by 541,000 on-year in March last year, far larger than a fall of 327,000 for men, the report showed.
The report said women have suffered greater difficulties as the in-person service segment, a sector that has a higher proportion of female hiring, was hit hard by the pandemic.
The person-to-person service sectors, such as restaurants, hospitality and small retailers, have borne the brunt of the pandemic as people have refrained from visiting shops on concerns about infections amid tougher social distancing rules.
The accommodation and food service segment reported an on-year fall of 159,000 jobs last year, and the wholesale and retail sector lost 160,000 posts, according to the statistics agency. The education service sector also reported a decline of 86,000 jobs in 2020.
For all of 2020, the country shed 218,000 jobs, the most since the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis.
The KDI report also said more working moms had to quit their jobs to take care of children at home as the pandemic prompted schools to delay openings and proceed with online classes.
"Career breaks by women could lead to a permanent loss of human capital. This could sap economic productivity and vitality after the end of the pandemic," the report said.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Yellow dust storm from China, Mongolia heading towards Korea
-
(URGENT) Biden says he and Japanese leader are committed to facing challenges from China, N. Korea
-
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' lose lawsuit against Tokyo over wartime sexual slavery
-
Last-remaining int'l aid workers leave N. Korea: Russian official
-
(4th LD) Moon says public consensus needed for granting pardons to two jailed ex-presidents
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 700s for 2nd day; vaccinations set to top 2 mln
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases back to over 700, vaccination drive to ramp up