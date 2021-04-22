Daily turnover of securities market jumps 18.5 pct in Q1
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The daily turnover of South Korea's securities market soared more than 18 percent in the first quarter amid a stock market rally, data showed Thursday.
According to the Korea Securities Depository, the daily amount of local stock and bond transactions settled by the agency averaged 30.7 trillion won (US$27.5 billion) in the January-March period, up 18.5 percent from three months earlier.
Compared with a year earlier, the daily turnover was up 6.9 percent.
The average daily turnover of the country's stock market came to 2.7 trillion won, up 42.6 percent from the last quarter of 2020 and 58.2 percent from a year earlier.
The corresponding value of the local bond market expanded 16.6 percent on-quarter to 28 trillion won. It was up 3.6 percent from the previous year.
(END)
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Yellow dust storm from China, Mongolia heading towards Korea
-
(URGENT) Biden says he and Japanese leader are committed to facing challenges from China, N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases back to over 700, vaccination drive to ramp up
-
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' lose lawsuit against Tokyo over wartime sexual slavery
-
(4th LD) Moon says public consensus needed for granting pardons to two jailed ex-presidents
-
Last-remaining int'l aid workers leave N. Korea: Russian official
-
S. Korea considering various 'vaccine swap' options with U.S.