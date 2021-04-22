The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 April 22, 2021
SEOUL, Apr. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.58
2-M 0.65 0.65
3-M 0.70 0.70
6-M 0.74 0.74
12-M 0.84 0.84
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
Most Saved
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Yellow dust storm from China, Mongolia heading towards Korea
-
(URGENT) Biden says he and Japanese leader are committed to facing challenges from China, N. Korea
-
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' lose lawsuit against Tokyo over wartime sexual slavery
-
Last-remaining int'l aid workers leave N. Korea: Russian official
-
(4th LD) Moon says public consensus needed for granting pardons to two jailed ex-presidents
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 700s for 2nd day; vaccinations set to top 2 mln
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases back to over 700, vaccination drive to ramp up