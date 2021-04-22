S. Korean nuclear envoy holds phone talks with senior U.S. diplomat
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator Noh Kyu-duk spoke by phone with acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Sung Kim on Thursday and discussed Washington's policy review on North Korea.
"The two sides noted that South Korea and the United States have closely been working together and coordinating on the course of the ongoing U.S. policy review on North Korea, which is at its final stage," the ministry said in a release.
Noh and Kim also agreed to continue consultations at every level for a successful summit between the two countries slated for late May.
They also exchanged views on efforts to make progress on the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and building lasting peace, according to the ministry.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Yellow dust storm from China, Mongolia heading towards Korea
-
(URGENT) Biden says he and Japanese leader are committed to facing challenges from China, N. Korea
-
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' lose lawsuit against Tokyo over wartime sexual slavery
-
Last-remaining int'l aid workers leave N. Korea: Russian official
-
(4th LD) Moon says public consensus needed for granting pardons to two jailed ex-presidents
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 700s for 2nd day; vaccinations set to top 2 mln
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases back to over 700, vaccination drive to ramp up