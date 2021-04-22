Samsung to introduce BESPOKE HOME products globally next month
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. will introduce its expanded lineup of customizable home appliances to global audiences next month as the South Korean tech giant aims to boost sales amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.
Samsung sent media invitations on Wednesday for its BESPOKE HOME online event on May 11 to showcase its latest products and technologies that can enrich users' home experiences.
BESPOKE is a brand promoted by Samsung that allows consumers to tailor their own configurations by material, color and modules to meet user preferences in home appliance selections.
BESPOKE HOME solutions, designed to help consumers decorate their entire home space with various customizable products, were first unveiled in South Korea last month.
The company then said 17 BESPOKE HOME products, which include refrigerators, air conditioners and vacuum cleaners, will be available in the first half of the year.
It also promised a lifetime warranty for its BESPOKE HOME products released in 2021, offering free repair or replacement of digital inverter compressors and motors for an unlimited time.
Samsung currently sells BESPOKE products in select countries, including Russia and China, but it plans to make them available in more countries with an expanded lineup.
