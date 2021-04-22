LG Household & Health Care Q1 net profit up 10.5 pct. to 258.8 bln won
All News 13:31 April 22, 2021
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- LG Household & Health Care Ltd. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 258.8 billion won (US$231.9 million), up 10.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 370.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 333.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 7.4 percent to 2.03 trillion won.
The operating profit was 3.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
Most Saved
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Yellow dust storm from China, Mongolia heading towards Korea
-
(URGENT) Biden says he and Japanese leader are committed to facing challenges from China, N. Korea
-
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' lose lawsuit against Tokyo over wartime sexual slavery
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 700s for 2nd day; vaccinations set to top 2 mln
-
Last-remaining int'l aid workers leave N. Korea: Russian official
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
(4th LD) Moon says public consensus needed for granting pardons to two jailed ex-presidents