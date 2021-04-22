(LEAD) Hyundai Motor Q1 net nearly triples amid pandemic
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday its first-quarter net profit nearly tripled compared to a year earlier on a base effect and an improved product mix.
Net profit for the three months that ended in March jumped to 1.52 trillion won (US$1.36 billion) from 552.68 billion won a year ago, the company said in a statement.
The net result exceeded the median forecast of 1.32 trillion won by local brokerages.
In the first quarter, Hyundai suspended some of its assembly lines in Korea due to shortages of parts from China amid the coronavirus outbreak. There was no such one-off factor in its first-quarter results for this year.
Robust sales of its SUV and high-end Genesis models in the United States and emerging markets also helped offset the impact of the won's strength against the U.S. dollar and drive up its quarterly net income, the company said.
Operating profit jumped 92 percent to 1.66 trillion won in the first quarter from an operating income of 863.78 billion won a year ago. Its operating profit margin also jumped to 6 percent from 3.4 percent over the mentioned period.
Hyundai offered fewer incentives and spent less on marketing costs in the U.S. market as it kept low inventories amid the pandemic. Moreover, strong demand for its SUVs pushed up prices, the company said.
Sales rose 8.2 percent to 27.39 trillion won from 25.32 trillion won over the cited period.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Yellow dust storm from China, Mongolia heading towards Korea
-
(URGENT) Biden says he and Japanese leader are committed to facing challenges from China, N. Korea
-
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' lose lawsuit against Tokyo over wartime sexual slavery
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 700s for 2nd day; vaccinations set to top 2 mln
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Last-remaining int'l aid workers leave N. Korea: Russian official
-
(4th LD) Moon says public consensus needed for granting pardons to two jailed ex-presidents