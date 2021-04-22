Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai-Rotem turns to black in Q1

April 22, 2021

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 5.2 billion won (US$4.7 million), turning from a loss of 7.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 25.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 11.7 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 2.5 percent to 653.4 billion won.
