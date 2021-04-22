Belgian ambassador apologizes over assault incident involving his wife
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Belgian Ambassador to Seoul Peter Lescouhier apologized Thursday over an assault incident involving his wife, promising to cooperate with an ongoing police probe as soon as his wife recovers from an illness.
Police have been looking into allegations that Lescouhier's wife slapped an apparel store employee in the face and another employee in the back of her head early this month. The employees had asked the wife if she paid for the clothes she was wearing at the time because the shop was selling the same apparel.
"The Ambassador of Belgium sincerely regrets the incident involving his wife which happened on April 9th and wants to apologize on her behalf," the embassy said in a Facebook post. "No matter the circumstances, the way she reacted is unacceptable."
The embassy said that the ambassador's wife has been unable to respond to the police investigation because she had a stroke at the beginning of last week and has been hospitalized.
It said that the wife will "go to the police once possible."
"We hope her health will improve quickly, so she will soon be able to assist with the police investigation, so we can all put this regrettable incident behind us," the embassy said.
The apology came a day after the foreign ministry called for the embassy to cooperate with the police probe and resolve the matter.


