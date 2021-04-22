KOSPI 3,177.52 UP 5.86 points (close)
All News 15:30 April 22, 2021
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
Most Saved
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Yellow dust storm from China, Mongolia heading towards Korea
-
(URGENT) Biden says he and Japanese leader are committed to facing challenges from China, N. Korea
-
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' lose lawsuit against Tokyo over wartime sexual slavery
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 700s for 2nd day; vaccinations set to top 2 mln
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Last-remaining int'l aid workers leave N. Korea: Russian official
-
(4th LD) Moon says public consensus needed for granting pardons to two jailed ex-presidents